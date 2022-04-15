In pictures: Notre-Dame Cathedral three years after the fire

Carpenters at work on the esplanade of the cathedral on September 19, 2020.

When a massive fire ravaged the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019, it led to the destruction of the spire, clock and the central frame of the 12th century Gothic landmark. Three years later, the historic cathedral is mostly cleared of a thick layer of soot as an army of craftsmen race to meet a deadline to reopen in time for the 2024 Olympics.

The fire in the Notre-Dame Cathedral triggered an outpouring of generosity with nearly €844 million in donations collected from 340,000 donors in 150 countries to date, according to the public body overseeing the restoration.

Three years later, the gaping hole left in the building is now filled by a forest of scaffolding.

The first stage of the titanic project involved clearing the rubble and burnt beams, reinforcing the flying buttresses, and removing the deadly dust unleashed from 450 tonnes of lead in the structure.

A temporary metal scaffolding had to be built for the task, which was completed last summer at a cost of €151 million, largely on schedule despite a three-month pause in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stained glass windows, several statues and the 22 large-format paintings from the 17th and 18th centuries have also been sent for restoration.

The next major phase is to reinstall the medieval wooden framework of the nave and choir, and the 19th century spire – which the team hopes will be completed in the first half of 2023.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

