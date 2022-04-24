FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Macron elected for second term as French president, leads Le Pen 58.2%-41.8% (Ipsos estimate)
Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. His far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years. Follow our live blog for all the latest news and reactions.
- Emmanuel Macron, 44, and Marine Le Pen, 53, squared off once again in a French presidential election final. But the road to Sunday’s rematch of their 2017 duel has been all but a replay of that contest, after a much tighter 2022 race.
