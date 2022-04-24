FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron elected for second term as French president, leads Le Pen 58.2%-41.8% (Ipsos estimate)

Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected to the French presidency. © FRANCE 24

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. His far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years. Follow our live blog for all the latest news and reactions.