Live: Cannon shots, speech as Macron is inaugurated for second French presidential term

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures a he leaves Percy military hospital after his visit to meet soldiers injured during external operations and caregivers in Clamart, near Paris on April 28, 2022. © Christophe Petit Tesson, AFP
President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday will be inaugurated for a new term, making him the first French leader in 20 years to serve a second mandate following his election victory over far-right politician Marine Le Pen in the April 24 second round of the 2022 presidential vote. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the ceremony.  

  • The presidential inauguration starting at 0900 GMT, 11am Paris time at the Elysée Palace.
  • The ceremony kicks off a series of key steps as Macron begins a new five-year term filled with international and domestic challenges.
  • During the ceremony, the head of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, reads a statement confirming Macron's victory in the second round of presidential polls on April 24 with a score of 58.55 percent against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
  • In a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, 21 cannon shots are then fired from the Invalides military memorial complex in Paris.
  • Macron is set to deliver a keynote speech.

