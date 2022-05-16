Live: French PM Jean Castex expected to resign as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle

FRENCH POLITICS

French Prime Minister Jean Castex leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris, on March 9, 2022.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, setting the stage for a cabinet reshuffle as Macron embarks on his second term. Follow FRANCE 24's live updates for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

4:26pm: French PM Jean Castex expected to hand in resignation: govt sources

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was at the Élysée Palace on Monday where he was expected to hand in his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, two government sources told Reuters.

Castex's move would pave the way for a widely expected cabinet overhaul by Macron after his re-election to the French presidency in April.

