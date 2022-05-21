In pictures: the faces of France’s new government

Issued on:

France's new Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will work with a government composed by heavyweights from the previous cabinet as well as newcomers. In this picture, Borne listens to students during her first official visit since her appointment, in Les Mureaux, a suburb of Paris, on May 19, 2022.
France's new Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will work with a government composed by heavyweights from the previous cabinet as well as newcomers. In this picture, Borne listens to students during her first official visit since her appointment, in Les Mureaux, a suburb of Paris, on May 19, 2022. © Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP
Text by: Henrique VALADARES Follow
4 min

Freshly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled his new government, which will serve under newly appointed Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. The list includes some new faces in key posts but Macron notably opted for continuity at the finance, interior and justice ministries. Macron’s revamp of his administration is, in part, aimed at building momentum ahead of parliamentary elections in June.

Advertising

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN