Disney snubs French cinemas in streaming row

Disney will not release "Strange World" in French cinemas and will instead send its upcoming animated adventure film straight to the company's streaming platform, Disney+. The entertainment giant is protesting against the country's strict rules that require theatrically-released films to wait 17 months before going to streaming platforms.

Advertising Read more

The movie was set to hit theatres on November 23, 2022. However, due to the disagreement between the French government and the studio, the latter decided to directly publish it on its streaming platform Disney+.

"The new, cumbersome media chronology is anti-consumer, ignoring how behaviour has evolved over the last several years... We will continue to make decisions on a film-by film basis and according to each market's unique conditions," the company said in a statement.

The move has angered the National Federation of French Cinemas, which has called it a "losing choice for everyone".

For the full FRANCE 24 report, click on the player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe