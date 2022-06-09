French legislative elections: The first round, by the numbers

FRENCH LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS

Hot on the heels of April's presidential election, voters in France are heading back to the polls to fill the lower-house National Assembly's 577 seats. Some 48.7 million voters are registered to cast a ballot in the legislative elections' first round, which concludes Sunday at 8pm Paris time. The second round follows a week later on June 19. FRANCE 24 lays out the key numbers to watch for on Sunday.

51.3% abstention in 2017

On the opening Sunday of France's last legislative elections in 2017, the abstention rate hit 51.3 percent, a record for the first round of a French parliamentary poll. Observers say that record could well be broken this time around. Few of France's European Union brethren have sunk to such low turnout levels in parliamentary elections – only Croatia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Romania, according to figures from the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

Voter turnout is poised to play a significant role in France's first round on Sunday, as pollsters flag particularly low interest in a legislative campaign short on televised debates and star candidates anaesthetising voter enthusiasm. Indeed, the political scientist Vincent Tiberj has called the run-up a "chloroform campaign", telling Agence France-Presse that "this low-intensity campaign can only produce weak turnout in the end".

Significantly, abstention doesn't cut into the votes for each party in the same way. On paper, the demographics of voter turnout tend to work in favour of Emmanuel Macron, who is eyeing an absolute majority for his centre-right Ensemble! ("Together!") coalition to help push through the platform that won him re-election with 58.5 percent of the presidential vote in April. Ensemble's older electorate tends to turn up at the ballot box more than the younger, working-class voters that Jean-Luc Mélenchon's vast left-wing coalition is counting on this Sunday. Whether Mélenchon's New Ecological and Social Popular Union ("Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale", or NUPES) has made up that ground with a comparatively higher octane campaign than its rivals put forward will be a key factor to watch when polls close at 8pm.

6,293 candidates on the trail

In this first round, a total of 6,293 candidates are standing for election in the 577 individual races in as many districts across the country.

While stories of candidates waging their first-ever electoral battles abound – from Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to the left-wing baker Stéphane Ravacley – many are tried and tested political veterans. According to a Le Monde count, 1,734 of those running already hold another elected office at the local, national or European level. Indeed, some 680 of those candidates will have a decision to make on Election Night should they win a National Assembly seat. French law prohibits lower-house lawmakers from holding onto certain kinds of other elected offices, like mayorships, senate seats or mandates in the European Parliament.

A candidate can win an election outright in the first round of a French legislative election, but it is no easy feat, requiring more than 50 percent of the vote and support from a minimum 25 percent of the voters registered. Only four candidates won election in a single round in 2017. Otherwise, any candidate who wins the support of at least 12.5 percent of registered voters can advance to the runoff, meaning the second round can see two, three or more hopefuls squaring off for the job.

289 seats for an absolute majority

The figure that rules in these elections, somewhat literally, is 289 – the number of seats needed to win an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly.

Keen to dent Macron's designs on scoring an absolute majority to push through his policy agenda, the leftist Mélenchon, after narrowly missing out on a place in the presidential final in April, has spent two months lobbying voters to give his NUPES coalition the majority instead and, at least indirectly, elect him prime minister. While 289 seats for the left remains a long shot, whether Macron's Ensemble coalition can eke out a new absolute majority is a bigger question mark.

Macron's Republic on the Move ("La République en Marche" or LREM) party won 306 seats on its own steam back in 2017, with its centrist ally Modem padding out that count with 42 more seats. A repeat of that glittering performance is a bigger ask this time around. If Ensemble falls short of 289, Les Républicains could stand to benefit, elevating the beleaguered conservative party to a kingmaker role through the next legislature.

15 ministers in the hot seat

Fifteen cabinet ministers, more than half of the 28 named just last month after Macron's re-election, are laying their jobs in the government on the line in these parliamentary polls. Convention has it that a sitting minister who runs for an elected office and loses must step down from his or her role in government. Most of the ministers standing in this election – with Prime Minister Borne chief among them running in the Calvados – are campaigning in safe pro-Macron constituencies. But a few have their work cut out.

State Secretary for Overseas Territories Justine Benin is the centrist Modem incumbent in her Guadeloupe district. But her constituency heavily rejected Macron in April, putting Mélenchon on top in the first presidential round and choosing far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the run-off.

Standing in his first election, Junior Minister for Europe Clément Beaune has a tight race to win in Paris's 2nd District. Solidarities Minister Damien Abad, meanwhile, is running for re-election in his eastern France district, but he last won office there for the rival Les Républicains before joining forces with Macron last month. More to the point, Abad has drawn unwanted attention in the wake of rape allegations recently revealed by the investigative news site Mediapart that he denies.

Running in northern France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has drawn the spotlight over the course of this legislative campaign over heavy-handed law enforcement at the Champions League final and recent police shootings. The highest-ranking minister after Borne to put his government place on the line, Darmanin is not considered especially at risk in a district he won once before (as a conservative in 2012) and where he has served as mayor of Tourcoing. But the far-right National Rally and left-wing NUPES (not to mention Liverpool football fans) would certainly take a Darmanin slip-up there as a feather in their cap.

Achievements unlocked: 15, 58, 60, 185...

Short of winning the coveted 289 seats needed for an absolute majority, a series of seat targets gradually open up new realms of privilege for the National Assembly factions that win them.

Winning 15 seats qualifies a party (or any band of like-minded lawmakers) to form a parliamentary group, which is the basic prerequisite to bringing any real influence to the chamber. Parliamentary groups are allotted more speaking time to question government ministers on the house floor. The status also unlocks access to National Assembly funding to cover expenses and hire staff as well as to facilities like parliamentary offices and conference rooms.

Beyond those basics, higher seat counts sweeten the privileges available. A minimum of 58 deputies is required to issue a no-confidence motion, which spurs a debate on the floor and entails a vote. The threshold for challenging a law by referring it to the Constitutional Council is 60 deputies. Lastly, no fewer than 185 deputies are required to request that an issue be put to a shared-initiative referendum nationwide.

1 name for 2 candidates

Green Party heavyweight Sandrine Rousseau made headlines last September when she fell short of winning the Europe Écologie-Les Verts presidential primary by a one-point margin. Now running to win a National Assembly seat for the first time on her third try, Rousseau is representing the pan-leftist NUPES in Paris's 9th District, where Mélenchon topped April's presidential first round. Silliest among her challenges in trying to defeat a Macronist incumbent? A little homonym hijinks. The marginal Rurality Movement (LMR) is running a political newcomer in the district who is also named Sandrine Rousseau. How many voters will two Sandrine Rousseaus confuse at the ballot box? Yet another number to watch on Sunday night.

