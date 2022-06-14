Macron appeals for 'solid majority' ahead of legislative election run-offs

FRENCH LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appealed to voters to give him a "solid majority" in Sunday's parliamentary polls, warning against adding "French disorder to global disorder".

Speaking as he departed from Paris to visit French troops dispatched to Romania in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Macron said that "the months ahead will be difficult" but called for people to back him in the name of "the higher national interest" and "common sense".

A strong showing by the left-wing Nupes (Nouvelle Union Populaire, Écologique et Sociale) coalition and gains by the far right made it likely that Macron's Ensemble ("Together") alliance could lose dozens of National Assembly seats in the second round of voting next Sunday.

Based on Sunday's results, Macron and his allies could emerge with 255-295 parliamentary seats, polling firms projected, well below the 345 it has currently.

Should Macron fail to win the 289 seats that would give him an absolute majority, he would need to win over right-wing opponents such as the Republicans for every legislative vote.

