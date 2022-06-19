FRENCH LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS 2022
Live: France heads to polls for second round of legislative elections
France heads to the polls on Sunday for the second round of the country's parliamentary elections, just weeks after April's presidential vote. French President Emmanuel Macron is in danger of falling short of a parliamentary majority after the first round of voting saw his centrist camp tied with a left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
