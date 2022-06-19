FRENCH LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS 2022

Live: France heads to polls for second round of legislative elections

A woman casts her ballot for the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. © Christophe Ena, AP

France heads to the polls on Sunday for the second round of the country's parliamentary elections, just weeks after April's presidential vote. French President Emmanuel Macron is in danger of falling short of a parliamentary majority after the first round of voting saw his centrist camp tied with a left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.