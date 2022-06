FRENCH LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS 2022

Live: France votes in parliamentary election second round

A voter picks up ballots before voting in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon on June 12, 2022. © Laurent Cipriani, AP

France votes in the second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday as recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron fights for a majority for his centrist bloc after a united left surged in the first round under the banner of firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon.