VIDEO: Political leaders react to French parliamentary election results
Issued on:
Results of Sunday’s legislative elections have robbed President Emmanuel Macron of his absolute majority after gains by a newly formed leftist bloc and unexpected wins by the far right. Find party leaders’ reactions below.
- Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rassemblement National: "The people have decided to place a powerful parliamentary group from the Rassemblement National inside the assembly."
- Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of leftwing coalition NUPES: "(It is) a totally unexpected situation. The rout of the presidential party is complete and no clear majority is in sight."
- Christian Jacob, head of the conservative Les Républicains: "We will remain in opposition to Macron."
- Elisabeth Borne, prime minister: "We will work as from tomorrow to building up a majority for action."
