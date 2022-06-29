Live: French court to issue verdicts in landmark 2015 Paris attacks trial

November 2015 Paris attacks

A court sketch showing the main defendant in the Paris attacks trial, Salah Abdeslam, who faces possible life imprisonment without parole.

Judges will hand down verdicts on Wednesday to 20 men accused over the November 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 people dead, wrapping up the biggest trial in modern French history. Follow the historic court session on our liveblog starting at 6:30pm Paris time.

The much-awaited verdicts cap more than nine months of hearings and a six-year, multi-country investigation whose findings run to more than a million pages.

Attention will focus on Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving member of the Islamic State (IS) group jihadists who brought terror to the French capital on Nov. 13, 2015, attacking the national sports stadium, bars and the Bataclan concert hall.

Prosecutors have asked for Abdeslam to be handed a full life sentence, the maximum penalty under French law. The 19 other defendants face sentences ranging from five years to life in prison.

