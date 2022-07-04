Live: Macron reshuffles French cabinet, drops minister targeted in rape probe

FRENCH POLITICS

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne (centre) chairs a cabinet meeting at the hôtel de Matignon in Paris on June 21, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Monday after losing his majority in France's National Assembly, notably dropping Damien Abad, the solidarity minister accused of attempted rape. Follow our liveblog to find out who's in and who's out of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne's cabinet. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

11:25am: A new face for post-Brexit talks

Laurence Boone, the OECD's chief economist, will be Britain's new counterpart in post-Brexit talks following her appointment as Europe minister.

She takes over Clément Beaune, who switches to the transport ministry.

OECD Chief Economist @LauBooneEco becomes French Europe Minister in Macron reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/FKbOWrMuqA — Georg von Harrach (@georgvh) July 4, 2022

11:15am: Véran, face of Covid fight, becomes government spokesman

The French presidency has appointed former health minister Olivier Véran as government spokesperson, confirming those earlier media reports.

Olivier Véran became a familiar face in France through frequent press conferences during the Covid-19 pandemic. © Bertrand Guay, AP

Véran takes over from Olivia Grégoire, who switches to the trade and tourism portfolio.

Franck Riester, the outgoing trade minister, will take on Véran's current job as junior minister in charge of relations with parliament.

10:55am: Macron replaces trio of ministers defeated at the polls

On top of Abad's exit, the Elysée Palace has announced three new appointements to replace ministers who were defeated in parliamentary elections last month.

François Braun takes over as health minister, replacing Brigitte Bourguignon . Braun previously led Samu-Urgences, an association representing emergency health care workers.

takes over as health minister, replacing . Braun previously led Samu-Urgences, an association representing emergency health care workers. Christophe Béchu replaces Amélie de Montchalin as environment minister, a key portfolio for Macron, who has promised to put the transition to a green economy at the heart of his second term. Béchu previously served as junior minister for local government.

replaces as environment minister, a key portfolio for Macron, who has promised to put the transition to a green economy at the heart of his second term. Béchu previously served as junior minister for local government. Hervé Berville, a Breton lawmaker, is the new junior minister for the seas (in charge of fishing, among other things). He takes over from Justine Bénin, who lost her parliamentary seat in the French Caribbean.

10:45am: Abad dropped from cabinet

It's official. Damien Abad is out of France's government, replaced by Jean-Christophe Combe as minister for solidarity and social cohesion, according to an Elysée Palace statement.

Combe was previously head of the French Red Cross.

10:35am: All eyes on minister accused of attempted rape

All eyes will be on the fate of cabinet minister Damien Abad, the solidarity and social cohesion minister who has been accused of abuse by three separate women.

Prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into Abad after a woman accused him of attempted rape at a party in 2010.

Abad, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a rare condition that affects the joints, denies the allegations and has vowed to sue his accuser.

Newly appointed French minister Damien Abad denies rape accusations 01:47 The new Minister of Solidarity Damien Abad "contests in the strongest terms" the "accusations of sexual violence" made against him, he said on May 22, 2022 in a statement sent to AFP, following accusations of rape published by the Mediapart website. © Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP

Allegations against the 42-year-old in the run-up to parliamentary elections earlier in June were seen as one of several factors that led to Macron's MPs losing their majority.

The president was criticised by a schoolgirl while in southern France on June 6 who asked him why he "put men at the head of state who are accused of rape and violence against women".

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is also the subject of a rape complaint filed in 2017.

10:05am: Former health minister set for govt spokesman job, says BFM

Olivier Véran, who served as health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, will take the goverment spokesman's job, BFM TV has reported, without naming its source.

Véran, a technocrat, became visible to the public at large as a key minister who steered the country through the larger part of the health crisis.

He was appointed minister for relations with parliament following the presidential election in April.

9:50am: Finance minister to stay on

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has told France Inter radio that he will stay on in his current role.

That is no surprise, Le Maire being one of Macron's most prominent ministers.

9:45am: An unavoidable reshuffle

The reshuffle has become necessary for Macron after some ministers were defeated in parliamentary elections last month, forcing them to step down, in line with French political tradition.

Some cabinet seats had also been vacant since Macron's re-election in April.

But the scope of the overhaul may be larger, with Macron seeking to balance power in his own alliance and send a signal to voters he has heard their call for change.

After losing the majority, can Macron strike a deal with opposition parties?

