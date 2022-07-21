New firebreaks help firefighters contain blazes in France’s Bordeaux area

ON THE GROUND

Firefighters from across France are still battling to control wildfires that destroyed lush pine forests in the Gironde area.

Sand firebreaks erected in France’s southwestern Gironde region are helping firefighters contain blazes that have destroyed thousands of hectares of pine forests.

A massive 'no man's land' of white sand is taking shape as firefighters cut down pine tree stubs in France’s southwestern Gironde area to create firebreaks to contain the advance of the flames.

Firefighters have managed to contain the worst of the wildfires that devastated the region over the past few days, but fires could start up again and firefighters are constantly on alert.

It’s a tedious and exhausting task, as a FRANCE 24 team on the ground discovered.

