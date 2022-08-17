Heavy rainfall hits Paris, flooding metro stations
Torrential rainfall hit Paris on Tuesday evening after a recent heatwave across France, flooding metro stations in the French capital.
The RATP transport organisation said several Paris metro stations, including Balard, were inundated with water.
Meteo France reported that the equivalent of one month's worth of rain fell in the space of an hour.
En direct de la station Balard #Paris pic.twitter.com/YCZ7KdRFh9— Clément Parrot (@CParrot) August 16, 2022
France 24 journalist Lauren Bain was on a bus in the south of Paris when water flooded in through the doors, reaching the passengers' feet.
"It was scary" Lauren told France 24 "because we saw the water pouring in and we weren't sure if we were going to make it out."
Ummmm what is happening… #Paris #flooding pic.twitter.com/Du5ECD6wkt— Lauren Bain (@laurenlizbain) August 16, 2022
Another resident of the French capital filmed a motorcyclist driving through deep water, quipping that Paris is lovely in August because you can even go jet skiing.
Paris au mois d'août c'est sympa on peut même y faire du jet ski ! #Paris #orage #orageparis pic.twitter.com/QUhUBgbTtU— Cécile (@cecile433) August 16, 2022
The meteorological station on the Eiffel Tower recorded wind speeds of up to 104 km/hour.
Weather services reported that the level of the River Seine had risen by 35cm due to the heavy rainfall.
🔴 DIRECT - #Paris : Outre les #inondations suite à l’épisode orageux, le niveau de la #Seine a augmenté de 35 cm.— FLASH INFO Ile-de-France (@info_Paris_IDF) August 16, 2022
👉 Le fleuve "n'est pas loin d'avoir doublé son #débit, de 93 m3/s à 175 m3/s", est-il indiqué sur le compte Twitter de la Chaîne Météo. #Orages pic.twitter.com/1IJmGkryOd
The Paris fire service issued warnings to locals, instructing them how to stay safe during the downpour - advising them to stay indoors.
#FORTESPLUIES ⛈ adoptez les bons comportements et n'encombrez pas inutilement les lignes d'urgences✅ pic.twitter.com/n9g8FdW4u6— @PompiersParis (@PompiersParis) August 16, 2022
French weather services said that much of southern France could be hit by storms later this week.
