Heavy rainfall hits Paris, flooding metro stations

A motorcyclist drives through deep water during flooding in Paris on August 16, 2022.
A motorcyclist drives through deep water during flooding in Paris on August 16, 2022. © France 24 screen grab
Torrential rainfall hit Paris on Tuesday evening after a recent heatwave across France, flooding metro stations in the French capital.

The RATP transport organisation said several Paris metro stations, including Balard, were inundated with water.

Meteo France reported that the equivalent of one month's worth of rain fell in the space of an hour.  

France 24 journalist Lauren Bain was on a bus in the south of Paris when water flooded in through the doors, reaching the passengers' feet. 

"It was scary" Lauren told France 24 "because we saw the water pouring in and we weren't sure if we were going to make it out."

Another resident of the French capital filmed a motorcyclist driving through deep water, quipping that Paris is lovely in August because you can even go jet skiing.

The meteorological station on the Eiffel Tower recorded wind speeds of up to 104 km/hour.

Weather services reported that the level of the River Seine had risen by 35cm due to the heavy rainfall.

The Paris fire service issued warnings to locals, instructing them how to stay safe during the downpour - advising them to stay indoors.

French weather services said that much of southern France could be hit by storms later this week.

