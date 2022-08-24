Macron warns French of tough times ahead, end to energy price cap

President Emmanuel Macron warned the French on Wednesday of tough months ahead as the world faces "a big shift", with government spokesman Olivier Veran adding that the cap on energy prices will have to end.

The billion euro energy price cap, which has helped households cope with soaring inflation, looks set to expire this winter, the government said. Gas prices in France are currently frozen and there is currently a cap on power price hikes.

Both have helped keep French inflation lower than many of its EU peers but are weighing heavily on the public purse.

Furthermore, pension and unemployment benefit scheme reforms are also in the works and will likely trigger street protests.

Unions swiftly rejected Macron’s call for sacrifices to be made, saying workers needed higher pay to cope with rising inflation.

Macron faces tough fight

Macron, who won a second presidential mandate in April but then lost his overall majority in parliament, faces tough challenges in the next few months, including persuading reluctant lawmakers to pass the 2023 budget.

Addressing the first cabinet meeting since the summer break, Macron, tanned but sounding solemn, said the world faced the end of an easy abundance of goods and resources and "of a certain carefreeness".

"The moment we are living ... may seem to be structured by a series of crises, each more serious than the other," he said, referring to the drought, fires and storms that have hit France during the summer as well as the war in Ukraine and disruptions to global trade.

"Freedom has a cost," Macron said referring to Ukraine.

"I believe that what we are going through is rather a big shift, a big change," Macron said, urging his ministers to be ambitious and the French to face this new reality

Unions call for protests after Macron speech

Philippe Martinez, the head of the CGT labour union, told BFM TV after Macron's comments that protests in September would call for measures to boost wages and limit price increases.

But Philippe Gosselin, a lawmaker for the opposition conservative Les Republicains, said Macron needed to press ahead with his proposed reforms.

"It's back to reality," Gosselin told Reuters.

Macron, who also said the government would step up its fight against climate change, had another message for his ministers - and those who oppose his plans.

"I also expect seriousness and credibility in the face of such anxieties, such challenges," Macron said.

"It can be appealing to say what people want to hear ... but you must first ask yourself the question of efficiency," the French president added.

