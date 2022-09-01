2022 CONFERENCE OF AMBASSADORS

Live: Macron lays out French foreign policy priorities amid multiple crises

File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron taken June 22, 2022. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday addresses French envoys at an annual conference of ambassadors in Paris as the international community confronts multiple crises sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including food and energy shortages as well as a global decline in democratic principles. Watch FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the speech.