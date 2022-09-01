2022 CONFERENCE OF AMBASSADORS

Live: Macron lays out French foreign policy priorities amid multiple crises

Issued on:

File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron taken June 22, 2022.
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron taken June 22, 2022. © Ludovic Marin, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday addresses French envoys at an annual conference of ambassadors in Paris as the international community confronts multiple crises sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including food and energy shortages as well as a global decline in democratic principles. Watch FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the speech.

Advertising

Click on the video player above to watch French President Emmanuel Macron's speech live

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN