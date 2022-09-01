2022 CONFERENCE OF AMBASSADORS
Live: Macron lays out French foreign policy priorities amid multiple crises
Issued on:
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday addresses French envoys at an annual conference of ambassadors in Paris as the international community confronts multiple crises sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including food and energy shortages as well as a global decline in democratic principles. Watch FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the speech.
Advertising
Click on the video player above to watch French President Emmanuel Macron's speech live
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe