Macron says France’s submarine cooperation offer with Australia still ‘on the table’
Issued on:
French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that an offer to cooperate with Australia on submarines still stood, after a bitter row over a cancelled contract last year threatened to torpedo relations.
Advertising
"It is known, it remains on the table," Macron said in Bangkok a day after meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe