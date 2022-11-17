Macron says France’s submarine cooperation offer with Australia still ‘on the table’

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that an offer to cooperate with Australia on submarines still stood, after a bitter row over a cancelled contract last year threatened to torpedo relations.