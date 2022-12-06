Pikovsky family behind Holocaust documentary honoured at French ceremony

World War II

Holocaust survivors and local officials gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt on Tuesday to pay homage to the Pikovsky family, whose story was uncovered in an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard.

Advertising Read more

In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old cupboard at a high school in Paris. Forgotten for years, the letters were written by a former pupil, Louise Pikovsky, to her beloved school teacher during World War Two.

The discovery led to an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard, recounting the story of the Pikovsky family, who were deported to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.

04:51 © france24

>> 'If I ever come back': A schoolgirl's letters from the Holocaust

Twelve years on, a plaque commemorating Louise and her family was placed on her family home during a ceremony attended by a surviving relative, along with Holocaust survivors, local officials and France's chief rabbi.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe