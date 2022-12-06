Pikovsky family behind Holocaust documentary honoured at French ceremony
Issued on:
Holocaust survivors and local officials gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt on Tuesday to pay homage to the Pikovsky family, whose story was uncovered in an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard.
In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old cupboard at a high school in Paris. Forgotten for years, the letters were written by a former pupil, Louise Pikovsky, to her beloved school teacher during World War Two.
The discovery led to an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard, recounting the story of the Pikovsky family, who were deported to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.
>> 'If I ever come back': A schoolgirl's letters from the Holocaust
Twelve years on, a plaque commemorating Louise and her family was placed on her family home during a ceremony attended by a surviving relative, along with Holocaust survivors, local officials and France's chief rabbi.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe