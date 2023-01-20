Live: France's Macron unveils new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to unveil his vision for modernising the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world. Watch his speech live on FRANCE 24.

Advertising Read more

Macron is laying out the plan in a new year’s speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France on Friday. He wants France’s military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the US and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

Click on the player above to watch his address live.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe