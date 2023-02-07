Live: French unions launch third wave of strikes, protests over pension reform

HOUR BY HOUR

Passengers look on next to train notice boards at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on February 3, 2023.

Trade unions launched a third wave of nationwide strikes on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill began its passage through parliament. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog below for all the latest developments.

French rail services were cancelled, schools disrupted and refinery deliveries halted as workers across multiple sectors walked out, and unions urged the public to again take to the streets in large numbers.

The government says people must work two years longer – meaning until the age of 64, for most – in order to keep the budget of one of the industrial world's most generous pension systems in the black.

The French spend the most years in retirement of all the OECD countries, a deeply cherished benefit that a substantial majority are reluctant to give up, polls show.

