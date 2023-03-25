'Some officers think everything is allowed': CNRS researcher deplores French police brutality

Tensions are rising in France after President Emmanuel Macron in a televised interview Wednesday refused to compromise on the government’s controversial pension reform bill. As peaceful demonstrations turn to social unrest, police forces are picking up their batons and using them on protesters.

Advertising Read more

Hundreds of people have been arrested since Thursday, which saw one of the largest demonstrations so far this year, since protests broke out against Macron's pension reform bill.

Many were wounded due to clashes with police forces, who also count numerous injuries among its officers.

“The problem is, the police forces are used in France when there is no room for negotiation, so they are pushed by the government to be aggressive...that’s why some of the officers think that everything is allowed and they can beat or aggress some people”, CNRS-CESDIP research director Christian Mouhanna told FRANCE 24.

Click on the video player to watch the full interview.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe