FRANCE IN TURMOIL

🔴 Live: French anti-pension reform protesters stage tenth day of strikes

File photo of demonstrators protesting the use of Article 49.3 to push through pension reforms at a strike in Paris on March 23, 2023. © Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

Nearly two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron rammed pension reforms through parliament, hundreds of thousands of people are set to take part in strikes and demonstrations across France on Tuesday. The day of action called by unions is the tenth such mobilisation since protests erupted in mid-January against the law, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the protests. All times are Paris time (GMT + 1)