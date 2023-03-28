FRANCE IN TURMOIL
🔴 Live: French anti-pension reform protesters stage tenth day of strikes
Nearly two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron rammed pension reforms through parliament, hundreds of thousands of people are set to take part in strikes and demonstrations across France on Tuesday. The day of action called by unions is the tenth such mobilisation since protests erupted in mid-January against the law, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the protests. All times are Paris time (GMT + 1)
- French unions have called for a tenth day of strikes against pension reforms raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
- Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne on March 16 used Article 49.3 to push the reforms through parliament without a vote. Days later, the government survived two non-confidence votes.
- Security was tightened in Paris and other cities on Tuesday following last week's violent clashes between protesters and security forces.
