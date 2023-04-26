French PM delays immigration bill due to lack of parliamentary majority

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris on April 11, 2023.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday that she would push plans for a new immigration law to the autumn for lack of enough support in parliament to get it adopted at this stage.

This comes after the government, which does not have an absolute majority in parliament, used special constitutional powers to adopt a deeply unpopular pension law without a final vote, after months of street protests.

"Now is not the time to start a debate over a bill that could divide the French," Borne told a news conference.

She said she had failed to reach a deal so far with the conservative Les Republicains (LR) party on the immigration bill, which aims to speed up the expulsion of illegal migrants while making it easier to obtain residency permits for those who work in sectors struggling to find workers.

The government had initially planned to present the bill to both chambers in the spring. Borne said she would keep working on getting support for the bill from other groups.

(Reuters)

