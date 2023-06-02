French minister Olivier Dussopt to face court over alleged favouritism

French Employment Minister Olivier Dussopt - who has played a key role in President Emmanuel Macron's decision to push through an unpopular change to the pension system - will face a court hearing in November over allegations of favouritism, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday.

French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt attends the debate regarding the draft law on pension system reform at the National Assembly in Paris, on February 6, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Officials at Dussopt's office could not be reached for comment, while an official at Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office said Dussopt continued to have her backing.

The allegations of favouritism relate to the awarding of a water contract back in 2009, before Dussopt took up his current ministerial role and when he was a local mayor.

Dussopt had played a prominent role during parliamentary debates this year as Macron's government signed into law the decision to raise the French state pension age to 64 from 62, in spite of violent street protests against it.

(Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe