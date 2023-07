African cadets march with French counterparts on Bastille Day

It's the first time African military students have been invited to take part in France's Bastille Day festivities. Cadets from army academies from six African countries participated in Friday's march side by side with their French counterparts as French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked on. FRANCE 24's Gaelle Fonseca and Claire Paccalin report.

02:49 Lieutenant-Colonel Daniel Moundongo from the armed forces of Gabon talks about the preparations made by his men to march with French forces on the Champs Elysées during the July 14 festivities. © FRANCE 24