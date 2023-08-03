RFI and FRANCE 24 condemn the suspension of their broadcasts in Niger

Press Release

One week after the coup d'état in Niger, according to multiple sources on the ground, the broadcasting of RFI (Radio France Internationale) and FRANCE 24 have been interrupted in the country. France Médias Monde deplores this decision taken outside any conventional and legal framework, further depriving citizens in the region of their access to free and independent information.

This incident follows previous cases of censorship faced by RFI and France 24 in Mali and Burkina Faso in recent months. The group reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the freedom of information, and the safety of its journalists.

In Niger, RFI operates through 7 FM relay stations, in addition to shortwave broadcasts of its programs in French, Hausa, and Fulfulde, as well as several satellites (free-to-air on SES 5, Eutelsat 16 A, and SES 4 satellites). A network of 44 partner radios also broadcasts their programs in French, Hausa, and Fulfulde.

In 2022, 1.9 million listeners tuned in to the radio each week in the country (18% of the population), and RFI was the top international radio among opinion leaders. Additionally, the channel was followed by a quarter of the Nigerien population each week in 2022.

Currently, RFI and France 24 remain accessible in Niger through direct satellite reception with the following channels:

• SES-5: RFI broadcasts in French, Hausa, Fulfulde, Mandenkan, and Kiswahili; FRANCE 24 broadcasts in French and English.

• Eutelsat 16A: RFI and France 24 broadcast in French.

• Arab-Sat/Badr: France 24 broadcasts in French, English, and Arabic; RFI broadcasts in French.

Furthermore, RFI's programs in French, Hausa, and Fulfulde continue to be broadcasted on shortwave.

Additionally, RFI and FRANCE 24 can be accessed on YouTube, their respective apps, websites, and social media platforms.

