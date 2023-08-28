🔴 Live: Macron calls for strengthening French diplomacy to meet new challenges

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a strengthening of France's diplomatic efforts amid a changing world order in his annual address to French ambassadors on Monday.

France needs to consolidate its diplomatic strategies as the international context was becoming more “complex”, Macron told French ambassadors at a meeting in Paris on Monday.

“Our international order is being challenged,” said Macron. “War has returned to European soil, anti-French sentiment is rife, fuelled by anti-colonialism or a perceived anti-colonialism that a double-standard is being employed.”

Faced with these risks, Macron said France’s diplomatic efforts should focus on security policy in the context of the war in Ukraine and in bolstering European independence and strategic interests.

France also seeks to be a “trusted partner” on the geopolitical front, added Macron.

Faced with global challenges, including security challenges, climate change and cyber threats, “our diplomatic efforts should keep it simple. We should protect our interests. We should also stand for our principles and our values, which are universal,” said Macron.

Macron hails diplomatic efforts in Niger

Macron also praised the work of French diplomats working in difficult conditions. He mentioned the situation in Niger, where the French ambassador to the West African country is still in his post, despite a military coup last month.

The French ambassador has not left Niger, a former French colony, despite the junta calling for his departure. The ambassador is “staying put” in the post despite the junta’s pressure, said Macron.

"France and its diplomats have been confronted in recent months with particularly difficult situations in certain countries, whether in Sudan, where France has been exemplary, or in Niger,” said Macron. “I salute you and your colleagues who are listening from their posts,” he told ambassadors.

The military personnel who seized power in Niger on July 26 have been holding the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, prisoner in the presidential palace.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

