WHO gives emergency approval for Pfizer vaccine

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a large vaccination centre open by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center on December 31, 2020 in the Israeli coastal city. © AFP - JACK GUEZ

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution.