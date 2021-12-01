Germany detects Omicron cases among vaccinated, Japan halts new incoming flights

Passengers wait in a line to receive PCR test kit at quarantine counter of the airport on their arrivals at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, western Japan on November 30, 2021.

Japan on Wednesday imposed a one-month suspension on all new incoming flight bookings in a bid to prevent the fast-spreading Omicron variant from taking a hold in the country, while Germany reported that four people who have tested positive of the new strain were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last week, and has since spread to dozens of countries worldwide. The World Health Organization has warned that the new strain poses a "very high" global risk, and has urged governments to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups.

09:10 am Paris time: Nigeria confirms first Omicron cases

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirmed its first cases of the new Covid-19 variant on Wednesday, among three passengers who had arrived from South Africa.

“Omicron is widespread globally... Therefore, it is a matter of when, not if, we will identify more cases,” Ifedayo Adetifa, the head of Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control, said.

Nigeria is home to around 210 million people and has launched vaccination campaigns but vaccination rates remain low, with just over 6.5 million people given one shot and about 3.5 million people two shots.

08:40 am Paris time: Germany says four Omicron cases detected among vaccinated people

Four people in southern Germany have tested positive for the Omicron variant even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Three of the infected people returned from a business trip to South Africa on November 26 and November 27 respectively, and the fourth person is a family member of one of the returnees, the public health office in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said, adding that all four had showed moderate symptoms and were in quarantine.

08:30 am Paris time: Japan halts new incoming flight bookings

Japan’s transport ministry said it has asked airlines to stop taking new incoming flight bookings for one month as of December 1 over Omicron concerns. Existing bookings will not be affected by the suspension.

Japan has so far reported two confirmed cases of Omicron. Earlier this week it tightened its border measures, banning entry of all non-citizens coming from 10 southern African nations.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, REUTERS)

