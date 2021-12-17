G7 calls Omicron 'biggest threat' to global health, Biden warns of spread in US

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations

The G7 on Thursday called the Omicron variant the "biggest current threat to global public health", saying its emergence meant it was "more important than ever" for countries to "closely cooperate".

Advertising Read more

"Deeply concerned by the rise in cases, ministers agreed that these developments should be seen as the biggest current threat to global public health," Britain, which is currently chair of the group, said in a statement.

"It is more important than ever to closely cooperate, and monitor as well as share data," it added.

The G7 health ministers earlier held their final meeting hosted by Britain, which has seen spiralling case rates over recent days, registering record numbers on Thursday.

The ministers focussed on global access to diagnostics, genome sequencing, vaccines and therapeutics in a bid to combat its spread.

"They also agreed on the increasing importance of booster campaigns and regular testing alongside continued non-pharmaceutical measures," the statement said.

Bidens warns of Omicron spread in the US

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will start to spread much more rapidly in the United States and urged Americans to get vaccinated or boosted.

"The only real protection is to get your shot," he said, predicting "a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated.

He spoke as America is growing more and more nervous over the latest chapter of the nightmare that is the coronavirus pandemic.

As of December 1, the average of new daily cases of infection was 86,000. On December 14, it had shot up to 117,000 -- an increase of 35 percent.

Biden stressed the importance of vaccinated people getting a booster and of those who have yet to be vaccinated receiving their first shot.

The outbreak linked to the new variant has spread globally, and more European nations are implementing travel restrictions.

The United States, the hardest-hit country in the world, is currently averaging 1,150 Covid-19 deaths per day, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden, who was elected largely on a pledge to end the health crisis in America, unveiled on December 2 a plan to ward off a steep rise in infections, hospitalizations and death.

But he stopped short of taking more restrictive measures, knowing the issue is very sensitive.

Like people elsewhere, Americans are fed up with the pandemic, and Republicans regularly speak out against the idea of forcing people to get vaccinated or wear masks.

When the Omicron strain was identified weeks ago, the United States halted travel from several southern African countries but did not introduce any other restrictions, and has not tightened health measures on domestic flights.

The United States surpassed 800,000 Covid deaths Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

This year, around 450,000 people have died of Covid, most of them non-vaccinated, even though effective and free vaccines became available in the spring.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe