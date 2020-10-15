Atlanta Falcons shut facility after new Covid-19 positive test

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

A new Covid-19 positive test Thursday prompted the NFL's Atlanta Falcons to shut down their practice facility and work remotely to prepare for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

The winless Falcons, who fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday after an 0-5 start, had already placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the Covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work," the Falcons said in a statement.

"This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority."

The positive test was returned by an assistant coach, the NFL Network reported.

The team is conducting contact tracing and further testing that could confirm more positive tests, according to ESPN and the NFL Network, but the Falcons plan to return to the facility on Friday barring more positive tests.

The Falcons, guided by interim head coach Raheem Morris, remain scheduled to play Sunday at Minnesota.

The New York Jets sent players home last week for what proved to be a false positive and returned to training in time to play as scheduled.

© 2020 AFP