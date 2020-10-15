Banned Henderson out of Ireland's Six Nations finish

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ulster lock Iain Henderson will miss Ireland's two remaining matches in this year's Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a red card against the Ospreys in the Pro 14.

Henderson was sent off five minutes from time in during Ulster's win on Saturday after charging into a ruck and making contact with Ospreys' Dan Evans.

The 28-year-old Ulster captain started two of Ireland's three Six Nations games earlier this year but will now miss the home game against Italy on October 24 and the fixture away to France a week later that sees his country complete a campaign delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Pro 14 disciplinary committee said Henderson's offence would usually carry a six-week ban but was reduced to three weeks as a result of his "clean disciplinary record".

Henderson's ban expires on November 9, which means he will be available for Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales on November 13.

