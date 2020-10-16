Colts close facility after multiple virus positives

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus, jeopardizing this weekend's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL team did not provide a specific number of people who were infected, how many players were involved or the identities of those testing positive.

"This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for Covid-19," the Colts said in a statement. "The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests.

"In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols."

The tests are the first positives returned by the Colts since Covid-19 testing by NFL clubs began in July.

The results of re-tests figure to determine whether or not the Colts' game against the Bengals can proceed on Sunday or must be postponed.

The Colts (3-2) are second in the AFC South division, trailing the unbeaten Tennessee Titans (4-0), a club that has been struck by an outbreak that postponed two games.

The Bengals, 1-3 with a draw, are last in the AFC North.

