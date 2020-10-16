Former Wallabies hooker Freier to direct US expansion club

Former Australia hooker Adam Freier, right, was named Friday as general manager for the Los Angeles Giltinis, a Major League Rugby expansion team set to debut next March

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former Australia Wallabies hooker Adam Freier was named Friday as general manager of the Los Angeles Giltinis ahead of their scheduled Major League Rugby debut next March.

The 40-year-old from Sydney had a pro career from 2000-2012 with the ACT Brumbies, New South Wales Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels and was a teammate of Stephen Hoiles, the Giltinis' assistant coach under head coach Darren Coleman.

Freier will be busy quickly as the club plans to announce 30 player signings starting next month ahead of their start in the 13-team North American league in just five months.

"I am humbled but extremely excited by this appointment and see it as a great honor to lead Los Angeles into their maiden season and toward their first MLR championship." Freier said.

"It's an incredible opportunity to work at a premium entertainment business who is attacking sports marketing in such a particular way.

"Make no mistake, entertainment will drive what we do here at the Giltinis, and our franchise is looking forward to bringing a very unique match day experience to the US sports market and city of Los Angeles."

The Giltinis want to build a talent pipeline as a foundation for long-term success, Freier said.

"We obviously want immediate on-field success," he said. "But our long-term focus is to have a sustainable flow of high-end rugby talent coming out of the region."

Freier also said MLR rivals can expect a strong base of global talent as well.

"The level of interest from players across the world to join us in LA has been overwhelming and really does highlight why LA is the entertainment capital of the world," he said. "It's obviously unparalleled to anywhere else within the professional rugby landscape."

