Red-hot Rublev into St Petersburg semis with one eye on London

Saint Petersburg (AFP)

Russia's Andrey Rublev edged closer to a place in the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday when he reached the last four in St Petersburg.

Third seed Rublev eased past Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1 in just 63 minutes to move into the final automatic qualification spot for next month's showpiece in London.

The 22-year-old Russian went ahead of Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the battle to clinch one of the two remaining singles spots at the finale.

On Saturday, Rublev will face Canada's second seed Denis Shapovalov who put out Stan Wawrinka, the fourth-seeded Swiss, 6-4, 7-5.

Rublev is now 32-7 for the year with titles in Qatar, Adelaide and Hamburg.

The other semi-final sees Croatian seventh seed Borna Coric take on sixth-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada.

Coric defeated Reilly Opelka, who had knocked out defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Raonic saw off big-hitting Russian fourth seed Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (7/1).

