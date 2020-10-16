Wimbledon set to return even without fans

Novak Djokovic won the men's title Wimbledon in 2019 but the tournament was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

London (AFP)

Wimbledon is set to go ahead next year even if the Grand Slam tournament has to be staged behind closed doors, organisers announced on Friday.

The grasscourt championships were cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club is planning for several scenarios for 2021 -- a full-capacity event, reduced-capacity tournament or holding it with no fans present.

"Staging the championships in 2021 is our number-one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario-planning in order to deliver on that priority," said chief executive Sally Bolton.

The 134th championships will be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

