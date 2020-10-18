Serbian Djere wins second ATP title in Sardinia Open

Serb Laslo Djere won the final clay-court tournament of the season in Sardinia.

Cagliari (Italy) (AFP)

Serbia's Laslo Djere ousted home hope Marco Cecchinato in two sets to win his second ATP title in the Sardinia Open tournament on Sunday.

Djere, 25, won 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 against the Italian wildcard, having also previously won on clay in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The 74th-ranked Serb held off a fightback from 28-year-old Cecchinato in the second set to win through after 2hr 19min.

"It's tough losing a final but I leave here with so many positive things because now I am coming back to the Top 100," said Cecchinato, the 2018 French Open semi-finalist.

The former world number 16 had been bidding for his fourth career title.

The tournament was the final on clay in a season which has been thrown into turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini was forced to pull out on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

