Ford out of England's match against the Barbarians

London (AFP)

George Ford has been ruled out of England's clash against the Barbarians, it was announced Wednesday.

But three Bristol players have now joined Eddie Jones's squad ahead of Sunday's match at Twickenham with the invitational Barbarians.

Fly-half Ford was named in the initial 32-man squad on Tuesday but pulled out with what the Rugby Football Union called a "pre-existing Achilles issue". No timescale has yet been set for his recovery.

But Jones has called up Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl and, for the first time, Max Malins, from Bristol.

Malins offers cover at fly-half, Earl adds to England's stock of flankers and World Cup finalist Sinckler bolsters the front row.

The trio had been left due to uncertainty over Bristol's possible role Saturday's Premiership final.

The Bears were on standby to take the place of Wasps following an outbreak of coronavirus.

But Wasps have now been cleared to take part against Exeter.

England, following their match with the Barbarians, travel to Rome for the delayed conclusion of their Six Nations campaign against Italy.

They will then play Georgia, Ireland and Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup.

© 2020 AFP