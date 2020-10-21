Germany's Julia Goerges retires from tennis

Germany's Julia Goerges played her last professional tennis match at Roland Garros on October 1 when she lost to Laura Siegemund in the second round

Berlin (AFP)

Germany's Julia Goerges, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018, announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday.

"I have always known that I would feel it when the right time has come to say goodbye - and the moment is here," the 31-year-old, currently ranked 45th in the world, posted on social media.

"Thank you for everything you have given me", Goerges wrote in a love letter to tennis, "you will be in my heart forever".

Goerges won a total of seven singles and five doubles titles on the WTA tour.

Her highest ranking was ninth in the world two years ago, the season she lost to Serena Williams in the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Goerges played her last match earlier this month at the French Open, her 48th appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, when she bowed out in the second round.

She was one of only three German women to earn a top 15 ranking in both singles and doubles along with Steffi Graf and Claudia Kohde-Kilsch.

