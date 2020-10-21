NFL Panthers add two more players to Covid-19 list

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The NFL's Carolina Panthers placed kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, but remain on schedule to face New Orleans on Sunday.

The Panthers worked remotely on Monday and Tuesday after an unconfirmed positive and neither player was at the team training facility those days.

The Panthers already had blockers Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield placed on the Covid-19 list, which applies to players who have tested positive for the deadly virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Slye was the only kicker on the squad, leaving the club scrambling to fill the role before facing the Saints, while three lineman on the Covid-19 list could weaken depth among blockers for the Panthers as well.

Slye has made an NFL-high 16 field goals on 18 attempts this season as well as 10 of 12 conversion kicks. On kickoffs, Slye has sent 29 of 33 for touchbacks.

Any replacement kicker joining the roster would need to pass multiple Covid-19 tests before becoming eligible to play for Carolina.

