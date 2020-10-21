No spectators for US Women's Open in Covid-19 safety move

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Spectators will not be allowed for the 75th US Women's Open in December at Houston, Texas, due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the US Golf Association announced Wednesday.

The tournament, postponed from June 4-7, was moved to December 10-13 at Champions Golf Club as a result of the deadly virus outbreak that disrupted the entire global golf schedule.

"Following extensive consultation with health officials, we have decided that hosting the US Women's Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved," said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships.

"While we're disappointed that we won't be able to welcome fans and their unmatched energy at Champions Golf Club, we know this is the right decision for the community and players."

South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun won last year's US Women's Open title in Charleston, South Carolina. her only two LPGA starts this year came in February in Australia.

Reduced daylight forced organizers to use both the Jackrabbit and Cypress Creek courses to stage all four rounds of the LPGA major event, which will be staged without traditional qualifying.

The US PGA's Houston Open is set to be played next month with a limited number of spectators in the men's tour's first look at having a gallery since a three-month pandemic shutdown began in March.

© 2020 AFP