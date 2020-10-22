Covid-hit Wasps to pick from 33 for Premiership final

Twickenham is the venue for the Premiership final

London (AFP)

Wasps have 33 players to select from for this weekend's Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham, coach Lee Blackett said on Thursday.

Wasps only got the go-ahead to play in Saturday's showpiece match on Wednesday after seven players and four backroom staff had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"It's not ideal preparation but you could argue we'll be fresh," Blackett told a conference call. "We've had two weeks rest, and we trained really, really well yesterday.

"We've got 33 players to pick from and 11 unavailable. It's gut-wrenching for those who will miss out but the health and safety of players and families is more important."

Six-time winners Wasps will be looking to deny Exeter a double following the Chiefs' thrilling European Champions Cup win over France's Racing 92 last weekend.

