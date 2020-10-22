Grosjean, Magnussen to leave Haas at end of F1 season

Magnussen (R) and Grosjean (L) will leave Haas at the end of the season

Paris (AFP)

Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Formula One team at the end of the 2020 season, the pair said on Thursday.

Their replacements have not been announced, but Haas have reportedly approached Russian Nikita Mazepin and his fellow Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael.

"I would like to thank Romain and Kevin for their hard work and commitment to Haas over the past few seasons," said manager Guenther Steiner.

The decision comes on the eve of first practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Denmark's Magnussen, who also had spells at McLaren and Renault, joined Haas in 2017 but has only scored one point so far this year.

"I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course," the 28-year-old Magnussen said in a social media post.

The chances of Magnussen and Grosjean remaining in F1 appear bleak, with the experienced pair of Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg also currently without a 2021 seat.

"The last chapter is closed and the book is finished," said 34-year-old Frenchman Grosjean. I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man."

Grosjean, who claimed 10 podium finishes earlier in his career at Lotus, posted his first points of the season with a ninth-placed effort in the Eifel Grand Prix earlier this month.

Haas head into the final six races of the year ninth in the constructors' standings, above only pointless Williams.

