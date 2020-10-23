Alisson, Jesus recalled by Brazil for WC qualifiers after injuries

Neymar scored a hat-trick in Brazil's last match, a 4-2 win in Peru

Advertising Read more

Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus were recalled by Brazil coach Tite on Friday as he named his squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao, and Juventus midfielder Arthur have also been brought back into the squad alongside stars Neymar, Coutinho, Casemiro and Thiago Silva.

Alisson and Jesus were both called up for the victories over Bolivia (5-0) and Peru (4-2) earlier this month but had to pull out after picking up injuries with their clubs.

Vinicius, 20, was last selected in September 2019 while Militao, 22, had not been part of a squad since last November.

"If a normal car has five gears, he has six or seven," Tite said of Vinicius, who scored seconds after coming on as a substitute for Real in their shock 3-2 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Former Barcelona player Arthur missed last month's first two qualifiers as he wasn't match-fit.

Real forward Rodrygo, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon, Atletico Madrid center-back Felipe, Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Santos and Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha are the players dropped from the last squad.

There is no place for veteran national team captain Dani Alves (Sao Paulo) or fellow full-backs Filipe Luis (Flamengo) and Alex Sandro (Juventus).

"There's high quality competition for places," said Tite.

Of those called up, only four play their club football in Brazil: full-back Gabriel Menino, goalkeeper Weverton (both Palmeiras), center-half Rodrigo Caio and midfielder Everton Ribeiro (both Flamengo).

Brazil are top of South American qualifying on goal difference from Argentina, the only other side to win their opening two matches.

They host Venezuela in Sao Paulo on November 13 before traveling to Montevideo to take on Uruguay four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool, ENG), Ederson (Manchester City, ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus, ITA), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Manchester United, ENG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, ENG), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool, ENG), Arthur (Juventus, ITA), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa, ENG), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, ESP), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ENG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Everton (Benfica, POR), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, ENG), Richarlison (Everton, ENG)

© 2020 AFP