Bayern teen star Alphonso Davies out for up to two months

Alphonso Davies is helped off after tearing ankle ligaments on Saturday
Alphonso Davies is helped off after tearing ankle ligaments on Saturday CHRISTOF STACHE AFP
Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich expect to be without rising star Alphonso Davies for up to eight weeks after he tore ankle ligaments early in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The teenager twisted his right ankle with barely a minute gone at the Allianz Arena.

Davies was in clear distress as he was helped off and replaced at left-back by Lucas Hernandez as Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick in the rout.

"He has injured ligaments - one is torn, one is partially torn. We expect him to be out for six to eight weeks," said Bayern head coach Hansi Flick.

"If a player of this quality drops out, it hurts."

Davies broke into the Bayern first-team last season and made the left-back berth his own - keeping out Bayern's record-signing Hernandez - as they won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles.

However, Hernandez started ahead of Davies at left-back in last weekend's 4-1 romp at Bielefeld and Wednesday's 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Last Tuesday, Flick said Davies had suffered a "dip" in form, but "with his speed and dynamic, he is an important factor" with Bayern facing a run of away games.

Bayern have Champions League trips to Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg in the coming fortnight before playing Borussia Dortmund away in the Bundesliga on November 7.

