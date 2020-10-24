Hamilton on pole for record win bid in Portugal

Advertising Read more

Portimao (Portugal) (AFP)

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix where he is bidding to win a record 92nd race.

The Mercedes driver snatched pole in the dying seconds of qualifying on Saturday from his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

This was the Briton's ninth pole of the season and the 97th of his career. For Mercedes they continued their total domination with this 12th pole from as many races.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts on the second row after filling third in qualifying with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc for company.

