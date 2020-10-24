Ringrose breaks jaw ruled out of Six Nations French clash

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will miss their final Six Nations match with France after breaking his jaw in the 50-17 bonus point win over Italy

Dublin (AFP)

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland's final Six Nations clash with France after breaking his jaw in a collision in the 50-17 bonus point win over Italy on Saturday revealed head coach Andy Farrell.

The 25-year-old centre is a pivotal figure in the Ireland team -- he even stepped in to play scrum-half when Conor Murray was sin-binned early in the match -- and Farrell was distraught for him.

Ringrose was in prime form having captained Leinster to the Pro 14 title last month.

"Garry Ringrose broke his jaw and I am gutted for him," said Farrell at his post match press conference.

"He has contributed so much in the past few days he is a big part of the reason why we got what we wanted out of today.

"It is unfortunate as he came back so strong after his thumb injury and I think he will be out for 4-6 weeks."

Ringrose missed Ireland's Six Nations matches with Wales and England earlier this year -- before the tournament was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic -- due to the thumb injury.

Robbie Henshaw came on for Ringrose in the first-half and did his chances of starting in Paris no harm in a match which will see the Irish assure themselves of the title with a bouns point victory.

