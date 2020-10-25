Ronaldinho tests positive for Covid-19

Ronaldinho during his hearing at Asuncion's Justice Palace in Paraguay

Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Former Brazil playmaker Ronaldinho said on Sunday he had contracted coronavirus but had no symptoms.

The 40-year-old ex-Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder, who won the Champions League and World Cup in an illustrious career, will remain in isolation in a Belo Horizonte hotel.

"Hi friends, family, fans, I took a Covid-19 test and the result was positive, I'm doing well, I'm asymptomatic for now," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

In August, Ronaldinho returned to Brazil following more than five months in detention in Paraguay over a fake passport scandal.

The former Ballon d'Or winner and his brother had both been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion.

Brazil has registered more than 156,000 deaths from coronavirus, behind only the US in terms of fatalities.

