Verstappen vows to race past 40th birthday to match Hamilton

Portimao (Portugal) (AFP)

Max Verstappen said he will race on beyond his 40th birthday in a bid to match Lewis Hamilton's records after finishing third behind him in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old Red Bull driver, widely seen to be a future champion, said he was motivated by the six-time champion Englishman's feats and would bid to match them.

"Lewis was just saying he keeps pushing because he wants to set it (the level) very high so I have to work hard to try and get there," said Verstappen.

"It's amazing. What can you say? It's an incredible, incredible achievement – 92 victories – and I don't think it stops there. It will go well over 100.

"So, he's pushing me to go until I'm 40 years old or something, but that's good. It's a good motivation as well."

© 2020 AFP